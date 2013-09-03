Nyc
Current Tendencies III
At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more
Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Why Income Inequality Suddenly Matters
A few weeks ago, as the Occupy Wall Street protests were first spreading, something amazing happened... more
Nov 11, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 12 Comments
Farewell Yankee Stadium
%uFFFD To the kid's eyes, the place was just...so...unbelievably...big: the three-level grandstand, rising on a picket line of steel pillars; the imposing facade of the roof, recalling some ancient civil,A&E Feature more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Winter Concert Highlights
December and January are a rough time for concertgoers, as most national bands reel in their touring schedules for the holiday season. Thankfully, the annual winter lull is finally behind us, and Milwaukee’s music venues have begun to flesh out th.. more
Jan 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Going To New York City
The ShepherdExpress bids farewell to one of its own tonight, at JamesKloiber’s Goi Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments