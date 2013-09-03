RSS

Nyc

artrev.jpg.jpe

At Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art, past and present converge in the third edition of the biennial exhibition series, “Current Tendencies III: Artists From Milwaukee.” This time, nine Milwaukee artists selected artworks fro... more

Sep 3, 2013 1:27 AM Visual Arts

blogimage16754.jpe

A few weeks ago, as the Occupy Wall Street protests were first spreading, something amazing happened... more

Nov 11, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

blogimage3692.jpe

%uFFFD To the kid's eyes, the place was just...so...unbelievably...big: the three-level grandstand, rising on a picket line of steel pillars; the imposing facade of the roof, recalling some ancient civil,A&E Feature more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage317.jpe

December and January are a rough time for concertgoers, as most national bands reel in their touring schedules for the holiday season. Thankfully, the annual winter lull is finally behind us, and Milwaukee’s music venues have begun to flesh out th.. more

Jan 15, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage317.jpe

The ShepherdExpress bids farewell to one of its own tonight, at JamesKloiber’s Goi Vanity ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES