Obamacare

One of the most surprising Republican senators to pretend to take a stand, sort of, against the health care bill was Wisconsin’s Sen. Ron Johnson. Surprising, of course, since Johnson never bothered to do much of anything in Washington duri... more

Jul 3, 2017 4:37 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

The victory of preserving Obamacare belongs in large part to those average citizens who pressured their local Congress member back home and hopefully this is just the first victory against the Trump/Bannon/Ryan agenda. American citizens sho... more

Apr 4, 2017 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

The crushing defeat of Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s proposed Obamacare replacement was a resounding victory for tens of millions of Americans who now have a chance of keeping their health insurance. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:04 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more

Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso 8 Comments

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

Since we’re now into the final year of his presidency, I might as well admit it: I may have been wrong about Barack Obama. more

Mar 22, 2016 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more

Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM News Features 13 Comments

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM News Features 2 Comments

As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM News Features 3 Comments

If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more

Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Expresso 11 Comments

Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more

Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Expresso 30 Comments

This lawsuit never seemed to be logical to me, but King v.Burwell made it all the way up to the Supreme Court. Today, six of the nine justices affirmed thatthe subsidies provided to low-income health care consumers in states that didn’tset up t.. more

Jun 25, 2015 3:08 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

