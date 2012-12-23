RSS

Offensive

bookrev_military.jpg.jpe

Even a 450-page coffee table book can’t picture or summarize every significant weapon since the Egyptians bounded across the Sinai in chariots, but Military History finds space for many of them. Profusely illustrated and handsomely more

Dec 23, 2012 8:24 PM Books

blogimage5897.jpe

Today's most divisive music isn't really all that contentious. For all the listeners and critics who deride Animal Collective as self-indulgent, Sufjan Stevens as pretentious or the Black Eyed Peas as base, there are few with genuinely strong feel.. more

Nov 12, 2010 6:44 PM On Music

blogimage5897.jpe

In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue has largely been home to new, locally written plays. This week the Alchemist goes in a different direction with its new production of the classic 1962 ... more

Mar 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES