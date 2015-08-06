Ohlsson Model And Talent
Calling All Talent to The Third Ward
Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day! Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more
Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Proud to Represent Milwaukee Talent
Ohlsson Model and Talent (231 E. Buffalo St.) was founded three years ago by Brandis Ohlsson after she had worked for one of New York’s top casting companies. Her full-service modeling, voiceover and on-camera talent agency has recently col... more
Jun 30, 2015 8:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Growing Theater Scene
Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature