RSS

Ohlsson Model And Talent

Are you a performer, a model, or a voice-over artist?Then Saturday could be your lucky day!  Ohlsson Model & Talent, one of the Midwest's premier model and talent agencies, is hosting an open call for all talent this coming Saturday, from 10:00AM-.. more

Aug 6, 2015 3:06 PM Sponsored Content

offthecuff_brandisohlsson_ photobyjamieberg.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jamie Berg

Ohlsson Model and Talent (231 E. Buffalo St.) was founded three years ago by Brandis Ohlsson after she had worked for one of New York’s top casting companies. Her full-service modeling, voiceover and on-camera talent agency has recently col... more

Jun 30, 2015 8:58 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee is a great theater town. Below is a guide to a dozen theater companies that offer four or more productions a year. Some shows will be serious, others whimsical, but all are worth consideration. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES