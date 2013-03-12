Old Ideas
Songs of Leonard Cohen
Leonard Cohen emerged as a recording artist in the 1960s, but even then, he seemed to be in but not of his era. The memorable songs he authored in those years, including “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Sisters of Mercy more
Mar 12, 2013 12:42 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Leonard Cohen to Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 38 Years
A funny thing happened after financial crisis forced a reluctant Leonard Cohen back on the road in the late-2000s: Cohen realized he rather liked performing. The 78-year-old folk legend is now playing some of the best-received concerts of his care.. more
Jan 9, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
7 Stories
A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squar... more
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee