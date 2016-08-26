Old Milwaukee
Pabst Mansion to Hold Retro Beer Night
The Pabst Mansion (2000 W Wisconsin Ave) is hosting a nightof beer tasting, history and polka for their annual Retro Beer Night on Friday,Oct. 7. Pabst, Schlitz, Blatz and Old Milwaukee will be available totaste, and classic beer memorab.. more
Aug 26, 2016 7:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Art vs. Craft
Showcasing primarily young designers, Art vs. Craft is an art fair rife with silk-screened posters, tiny jewelry, ornaments, stationery, one-of-a-kind toys and precious paintings of birds. Each of the 60-plus vendors, a mix of Milwaukee more
Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee