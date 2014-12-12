Old World Wisconsin
Wisconsin Historical Society’s Old World Christmas
Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmasin the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas,” now in its final weekend at OldWorld Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definit.. more
Dec 12, 2014 8:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Biking Around the Badger State
Trail riding, road biking, tandems and tricycles are all synonymous with the modern-day bicycle, a sport that has entranced residents of the Badger State for more than 150 years. A fascinating and complex history surrounds bicycling in Wisc... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:01 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Comforts of Home
A stay at a bed and breakfast can inspire romance, encourage new friendships and engender a feeling of comfort. Typically, a B&B is a private residence with 10 or more
Aug 7, 2013 12:47 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Dinner On The Farm with Dracula
In what might be one of the more interesting theatrical options for the Halloween season, Old World Wisconsin is staging a production of Seven Dietz's Dracula. The idea of having the historic, rural outdoor museum house a dramatic presentation .. more
Oct 5, 2011 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: Naima Adedapo, Raze, Maritime
Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo survived another round of the singing contest last night, avoiding the bottom three with an unusual reworking of Rihanna's "Umbrella" that delivered some welcome energy in a snoozy, ballad-heavy e.. more
May 10, 2011 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Outdoor Outfitters
Now that camping season has arrived, many of us will be tempted to buy our outdoor gear and supplies online or from national retailers rather than shop locally. In making that choice, though, customers miss an opportunity to keep a long-sta... more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Discounting Lives
Apparently, Milwaukee cityofficials want to assure the majority of citizens that they have littlereason to worry about becoming victims of homicide. But by putting outbiased or misleading statistics, ,Taking Liberties more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Wisconsin Vacations
Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Around MKE