RSS

Old World Wisconsin

aroundmke_ oldworld_bobjohnston.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Bob Johnston

Ever wondered what it would be like to celebrate Christmasin the 19th century? Even if you haven’t, Wisconsin Historical Society’s “An Old World Christmas,” now in its final weekend at OldWorld Wisconsin (W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle), is definit.. more

Dec 12, 2014 8:26 PM Around MKE

Trail riding, road biking, tandems and tricycles are all synonymous with the modern-day bicycle, a sport that has entranced residents of the Badger State for more than 150 years. A fascinating and complex history surrounds bicycling in Wisc... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:01 AM Books

milwaukee-inn-9324.jpg.jpe

A stay at a bed and breakfast can inspire romance, encourage new friendships and engender a feeling of comfort. Typically, a B&B is a private residence with 10 or more

Aug 7, 2013 12:47 AM A&E Feature

In what might be one of the more interesting theatrical options for the Halloween season, Old World Wisconsin is staging a production of Seven Dietz's Dracula. The idea of having the historic, rural outdoor museum house a dramatic presentation .. more

Oct 5, 2011 8:21 PM Theater

blogimage6616.jpe

Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo survived another round of the singing contest last night, avoiding the bottom three with an unusual reworking of Rihanna's "Umbrella" that delivered some welcome energy in a snoozy, ballad-heavy e.. more

May 10, 2011 3:19 PM On Music

blogimage11048.jpe

Now that camping season has arrived, many of us will be tempted to buy our outdoor gear and supplies online or from national retailers rather than shop locally. In making that choice, though, customers miss an opportunity to keep a long-sta... more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Apparently, Milwaukee cityofficials want to assure the majority of citizens that they have littlereason to worry about becoming victims of homicide. But by putting outbiased or misleading statistics, ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES