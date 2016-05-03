RSS

Olive Oil

oliveoil.jpg.jpe

Ari LeVaux discusses his experiences with the Italian olive producers at Villa Paradiso di Pianciano, as well as the extra-virgin olive oil market at large. more

May 3, 2016 1:12 PM Eat/Drink

oro.jpg.jpe

For a few years folks have been buying high-end vinegars and oils by the bottle at Oro di Oliva, an olive oil boutique in the Village of Wauwatosa (7606 Harwood Ave.) that has since expanded to Whitefish Bay (338 E. Silver Spring) and Milwa... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:25 PM Dining Preview

parthenon.jpg.jpe

Parthenon Foods (9131 W. Cleveland Ave., West Allis) is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The name implies Greek foods, but the items here have a far wider range. You will find jars of Serbian ajvar, Hungarian hot more

Nov 6, 2012 1:43 PM Dining Preview

blogimage18572.jpe

Freshness is key when buying olive oil. An olive is at its peak the moment it is picked from a tree, so every month that olive oil sits on a shelf, it breaks down, its flavor... more

May 3, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES