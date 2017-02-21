RSS

Olivier Messiaen

Present Music’s most recent concert was at Pitch Project on South Fifth Street. Bucking expectations, Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim programmed music by dead guys—excepting only three pieces. more

Feb 21, 2017 3:32 PM Classical Music

Detroit’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. are one of the rarest things: A heavily blogged-about buzz band that made a seamless transition to a major label. Though the title of their 2011 Warner Bros. Records debut, It’s a more

Mar 12, 2014 1:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The shocking story of the armed robbery of the 1715 “Lipinski” Stradivari violin from Frank Almond on the cold night of January 27, after a Frankly Music concert at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has traveled around the world. This unjust a... more

Feb 5, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

One week. Six North American orchestras. Such was the Spring for Music festival at Carnegie Hall last week, which featured the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra on Friday evening. The festival, for which orchestras compete by proposed... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Last weekend was the second preview of the May 11 appearance of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. I think it's safe to say that few involved knew what to expect in composer Qigang Chen's 45-minute work, Iris dévoilée.. more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

