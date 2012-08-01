RSS

Omaha

blogimage19449.jpe

To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 3 Comments

blogimage4667.jpe

The real winners in the 2008 presidential campaign—aside from, of course, the Democr Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4667.jpe

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES