RSS

Open Book

Stage adaptations of A Christmas Carol can be found all over the place in the coming months. One of a few that seem to distinguish themselves this year will be taking place at the West Bend Masonic Center. The space itself is quite intimate. Perf.. more

Nov 18, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Mar 19, 2010 3:48 PM Daily Dose

blogimage9703.jpe

Norcross earned abachelor’s honors degree in English literature from the University Unsung Love Songs ,Books more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

It’s official. The soon-to-launch Open Book Co-op has signed a one-year lease with Roundy’s for the Oakland Avenue site that had housed the Harry W. Schwartz bookstore. Organizers hope that those who miss the Schwartz shop will return to the locat.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3896.jpe

Fans of the shuttered Harry W. Schwartz Bookstore in Shorewood will be happy to hear that a new North Shore bookstore/café is in the works. According to Keith Schmitz, the proposed venture, dubbed Open Book, will be a co-op, like REI and Outpost N.. more

Jun 19, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage5069.jpe

“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4286.jpe

With its mixture of magical, musical and physical comedy flavors, Triple Espresso, a touri Triple Espresso ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3896.jpe

The human toll of war understandably receives the most attention, but there’s anothe Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives: The Environmental Footprint of War ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES