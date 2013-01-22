Oprah
In Doubt We Trust
How to describe “When Lance Met Oprah”? Riveting, appalling, enlightening, depressing—but in no way uplifting. And in the context of other fallen sports heroes, what can fans ever be sure of again? more
Jan 22, 2013 12:54 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Growing Power Gets Oprah's Seal of Approval
America’s best businesswoman, Oprah Winfrey, has recognized the genius of Will Allen’s Growing Power. The inventive, inspiring urban farmer is featured in this month’s O magazine (after being profiled in the New York Times magazine earlier this mo.. more
Jul 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Groundhog Day?
Stop me if you've heard this one before...The Packers dominate a game, both in points and possession, fail to score all the points they should, have a fourth quarter lead and fail to bring home a victory. I believe yesterday was the sixth loss of .. more
Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Blind Boys of Alabama/Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Two of the most enduring musical institutions of the past century team up for a shared 8 p.m. bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater tonight: The Blind Boys of Alabama, an ensem,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Color Purple
It was only a matter of time until Oprah attempted Broadway, and so in 2005 she produced a The Color Purple ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oprah's Musical
Certain authors are gifted with the ability to create characters that simply cry ou The Color Purple ,A&E Feature more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Oprah 6/24/08: Past Life Regression to Address Phobias
I did not watch this episode with Dr. Oz (I didn't know it was on), but I read the summary and plan to look for it online. In my previous blog regarding Oprah's earlier show in May with Brian Weiss, I mentioned that I had been greatly helped by un.. more
Jul 1, 2008 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Lisa Williams
Ever wonder whether the Pabst Theater is haunted? Tonight may be your chance to find out—well, sort of. It depends on whether you think medium clairvoyant Lisa Williams is the real deal or not. A Joh,Today in Milwaukee more
May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Past Life Regression - addressed by Oprah on May 13th
Oprah had an interesting show regarding Past Life Regression this week. She had Dr. Brian Weiss, author of Many Lives, Many Masters on the show. I was wanted to mention past life regression in my health blog since I have undergone past life regre.. more
May 16, 2008 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness 2 Comments
Tommy Chong
As riotous as his altercations with the (often bumbling) law were in his classic stoner c The I Chong: Meditations From The Joint ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
ExpressMilwaukee.com Launches as new Daily Online Newspaper
Feb 29, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete z Archive