Optimism Vaccine
Academy for the Underrated: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600
On April 26th, 2014 a group of corporate-backed excavatorsand a horde of journalists gathered in the town of Almogordo, New Mexico to digup a landfill which reportedly contained thousands of unsold copies of E.T. TheExtra-Terrestrial for the At.. more
Aug 24, 2015 7:47 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Screw Your Nostalgia: Hulk Hogan and Bill Cosby Were Never Your Heroes
Aug 9, 2015 2:04 AM Stephen Kohlmann Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Ant-Man
For more articles, videos, and weekly podcasts, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jul 30, 2015 7:09 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE 1 Comments
The OpVac Cast Ep. 18: Artisanal Rice
This week on the OpVac Cast: Shawn, Miros and the Steves talk Ant Man and Trainwreck before taking a deep dive into the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. more
Jul 28, 2015 1:13 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Trainwreck
Trainwreck has plenty of laughs, but it never quite fulfills its potential. more
Jul 28, 2015 2:36 AM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Terminator Genisys
When Arnold uttered those famous words "I'l be back," we expected something better than this.For more articles, videos, and weekly podcasts, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jul 16, 2015 3:00 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
How Drake Killed the Drake Meme
If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is great. It’s a really great album. I’m sure it will sustain its status as one of the best records of 2015. Surely, the album I’ve given the most spins. But its release cemented a worrisome change that has bee.. more
Jul 10, 2015 1:22 AM Shawn Glinis Around MKE
'Country Bro, Shake It For Me!' I Just Discovered Luke Bryan
Last weekend, Luke Bryan came to Minneapolis. “Hey, Stephen,who the hell is Luke Bryan?” you might ask. Others of you might ask, “Hey, Stephen, how in the hell do you NOT knowLuke Bryan?” That’s an intriguing question, because Mr. Bryan r.. more
Jul 2, 2015 4:39 PM Stephen Kohlmann Around MKE
Grappling With My Newly Found Love of Professional Wrestling
Sitting inside the BMO Harris BradleyCenter, I silently waited to see who would be facing off against Curtis Axel,an intentionally delusional wannabe Hulk Hogan. The lights all but went out andsome electronic rock reminiscent of early 2000s mov.. more
Jun 22, 2015 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
The Fifth Element
After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more
Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The End of 'Mad Men' & How We Watch Finales
Last Sunday, the "MadMen" series finale was met with divisive discourse. Go figure. In a recentinterview with Matthew Weiner, "Mad Men’s" creator said ending a televisionshow is “unnatural.” That a show we come back to every week, engaged in.. more
May 19, 2015 4:45 PM Shawn Glinis Around MKE
All Time Creepers: Seven Creepy Songs Swept Under the Rug
Latelast year, when Hannibal Buress brought Bill Cosby’s long-neglected predatorypast to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness, he turned a paragon of theAmerican Dream into a mere palimpsest. And we were all forced to confront theugline.. more
May 14, 2015 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: 'Paul Blart 2'
Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more
Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed In 60 Seconds: 'Unfriended'
The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more
Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
The Next Step Vol. 2
With The Next Step, Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann areattempting to take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a bandmust acknowledge their new-found popular and critical success and negotiate theheavy bu.. more
Apr 13, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
10 Terribly Sad Albums to Hear Before You Die
This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more
Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Shotgun Wedding Podcast Ep. 1-Her
In the new podcast "Shotgun Wedding," the Optimism Vaccine crew starts with a central film. Then, much like a wine and cheese pairing, they debate what would make for the best double feature pairing with that central film.Each guest chooses a c.. more
Apr 2, 2015 6:30 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
The OpVac Cast Ep. 18: Artisanal Rice
This week on the OpVac Cast: Shawn, Miros and the Steves talk Ant Man and Trainwreck before taking a deep dive into the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. more
Jul 28, 2015 1:13 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Shotgun Wedding Podcast Ep. 1-Her
In the new podcast "Shotgun Wedding," the Optimism Vaccine crew starts with a central film. Then, much like a wine and cheese pairing, they debate what would make for the best double feature pairing with that central film.Each guest chooses a c.. more
Apr 2, 2015 6:30 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
'Live' from SXSW
This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more
Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Opvac Podcast Ep. 9: I Can't Get Behind That
This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Fifty Shades of Grey
Steve Cuff reviews 50 Shades of Grey. Let's get one thing out of the way - it's truly horrible. more
Feb 16, 2015 5:02 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE
The Next Step
With “TheNext Step,” Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann are attemptingto take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a band mustacknowledge their newfound popular and critical success and negotiate the heav.. more
Feb 13, 2015 5:16 PM Optimism Vaccine Around MKE