Optimism Vaccine

et header.jpg.jpe

On April 26th, 2014 a group of corporate-backed excavatorsand a horde of journalists gathered in the town of Almogordo, New Mexico to digup a landfill which reportedly contained thousands of unsold copies of E.T. TheExtra-Terrestrial for the At.. more

Aug 24, 2015 7:47 PM Around MKE

hogan-cosbyalt.jpg.jpe

Aug 9, 2015 2:04 AM Around MKE

antin60thumb.jpg.jpe

For more articles, videos, and weekly podcasts, check out OptimismVaccine.com more

Jul 30, 2015 7:09 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

ep18.jpg.jpe

This week on the OpVac Cast: Shawn, Miros and the Steves talk Ant Man and Trainwreck before taking a deep dive into the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. more

Jul 28, 2015 1:13 PM Around MKE

wreckin60.jpg.jpe

Trainwreck has plenty of laughs, but it never quite fulfills its potential.  more

Jul 28, 2015 2:36 AM Around MKE

When Arnold uttered those famous words "I'l be back," we expected something better than this.For more articles, videos, and weekly podcasts, check out OptimismVaccine.com more

Jul 16, 2015 3:00 PM Around MKE

banner.jpg.jpe

drake banner

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late is great. It’s a really great album. I’m sure it will sustain its status as one of the best records of 2015. Surely, the album I’ve given the most spins. But its release cemented a worrisome change that has bee.. more

Jul 10, 2015 1:22 AM Around MKE

luke bryan.jpg.jpe

Last weekend, Luke Bryan came to Minneapolis. “Hey, Stephen,who the hell is Luke Bryan?” you might ask. Others of you might ask, “Hey, Stephen, how in the hell do you NOT knowLuke Bryan?” That’s an intriguing question, because Mr. Bryan r.. more

Jul 2, 2015 4:39 PM Around MKE

ovnxt.jpg.jpe

Sitting inside the BMO Harris BradleyCenter, I silently waited to see who would be facing off against Curtis Axel,an intentionally delusional wannabe Hulk Hogan. The lights all but went out andsome electronic rock reminiscent of early 2000s mov.. more

Jun 22, 2015 8:37 PM Around MKE

film_jurassicworld.jpg.jpe

Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more

Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Around MKE

fifthelementheader.jpg.jpe

OpVac

After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more

Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Around MKE

ov_madmen.jpg.jpe

Last Sunday, the "MadMen" series finale was met with divisive discourse. Go figure. In a recentinterview with Matthew Weiner, "Mad Men’s" creator said ending a televisionshow is “unnatural.” That a show we come back to every week, engaged in.. more

May 19, 2015 4:45 PM Around MKE

creep header.jpg.jpe

Latelast year, when Hannibal Buress brought Bill Cosby’s long-neglected predatorypast to the forefront of the nation’s consciousness, he turned a paragon of theAmerican Dream into a mere palimpsest. And we were all forced to confront theugline.. more

May 14, 2015 4:37 PM Around MKE

optimismvaccine_paulblartmallcop2.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 CTMG

Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more

Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Around MKE

unfriended.jpg.jpe

The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more

Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Around MKE

thenextstepvol2.jpg.jpe

With The Next Step, Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann areattempting to take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a bandmust acknowledge their new-found popular and critical success and negotiate theheavy bu.. more

Apr 13, 2015 7:20 PM Around MKE

terriblysadalbumsheader.png.jpg.jpe

This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more

Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

swep1.jpg.jpe

In the new podcast "Shotgun Wedding," the Optimism Vaccine crew starts with a central film. Then, much like a wine and cheese pairing, they debate what would make for the best double feature pairing with that central film.Each guest chooses a c.. more

Apr 2, 2015 6:30 PM Around MKE

This week on the Opvac Podcast (try to say that five times fast), the boys give their feedback on the underwhelming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, the underperforming Chappie and much more.Content Advisory- Explicit LanguageFor more from The Opt.. more

Mar 27, 2015 7:00 PM Around MKE

optimismvaccine_curbyourenthusiasm.jpg.jpe

Adam M. Miros / Shepherd Express / Netflix

It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more

Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Around MKE 4 Comments

Jul 28, 2015 1:13 PM Around MKE

opvac ep 9.jpg.jpe

This week on the OpVac podcast, the boys discuss Kevin Spacey's career in detail, including his current role as the dastardly Frank Underwood on the Netflix original series House of Cards.For more from Optimism Vaccine, including features, art.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:33 PM Around MKE

fifty-shades-grey.jpg.jpe

Steve Cuff reviews 50 Shades of Grey.  Let's get one thing out of the way - it's truly horrible. more

Feb 16, 2015 5:02 PM Around MKE

thenextstep.jpg.jpe

With “TheNext Step,” Optimism Vaccine writers Shawn Glinis and Stephen Kohlmann are attemptingto take a magnifying glass to that precarious moment when a band mustacknowledge their newfound popular and critical success and negotiate the heav.. more

Feb 13, 2015 5:16 PM Around MKE

