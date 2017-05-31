Outdoors
Bicycle Built For Two
Now that warm weather is flirting with us a bit morefrequently, and the call to be more physically active is more compelling, thatjust means one thing. Get your bike out of the garage, already! This is as mucha note to myself as anyone else, mi.. more
May 31, 2017 2:58 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
A Little Birdie Told Me
The blooms they are a popping and the birds they are a chirping. Bunnies and robins alike are doing their annual backyard hops. As spring has most certainly sprung, the time seems ripe for hiking and getting out in nature. Every year, AJ Page and .. more
Apr 28, 2017 5:22 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Can You Canoe?
Deeplysatisfying and the epitome of teamwork, canoeing is an activity that you canrelax into at a meditative pace. One can allow for some leisurely drifting whenout on the middle of their destination – or make for a great arm/core workoutif th.. more
Aug 15, 2016 2:39 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
FootGolf Comes to Milwaukee
Are you the type of person who looks to do whatever interesting new things the city of Milwaukee has to offer? Here's one of those aforementioned interesting new things! Milwaukee now plays home to two FootGolf courses. FootGolf is exactly wha.. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
TimberTote Makes Camping Easier
It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more
Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Summer Festival Guide 2015
Festivals around Milwaukee, WI. more
May 21, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Summer Guide 2 Comments
A Relaxing Sojourn
The Life of Riley is a little slice ofheaven on earth. You are immediately welcomed by down-to-earth couple Mike andJean Murphy, who have owned the property for twenty-some years. There is afridge full of goodies to greet you, including local h.. more
May 11, 2015 10:00 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Greater Milwaukee Steps Outdoors
Apr 24, 2015 5:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
The Last Deer Hunt
Ed called up Charley and said the two of them owed it to themselves to go on one last Wisconsin deer hunt. They weren’t getting any younger and everybody else in their old deer hunting party more
Nov 27, 2013 1:31 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Berney's Wild, Twisting 'Whiplash River'
Charles “Shake” Bouchon thought that escaping to exotic Belize and opening a small restaurant on the beach would be the perfect way to leave behind his life of crime. However, trouble seems to follow Shake, the lead character in Lou Berney.... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
A Nation Within a Nation: Voices of the Oneida in Wisconsin (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), edited by L. Gordon McLester III and Laurence M. Hauptman
The Oneida weren¹t native to Wisconsin but became‹since their forced migration from New York in the early 19th century‹one of the region¹s prominent tribes. The essays that comprise A Nation Within a Nation explain that the Oneida have almo... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Cute Comedy Paces Milwaukee Rep’s ‘39 Steps’
Classic suspense cinema runs swiftly across the stage in two hours of comedy as the Milwaukee Rep brings Patrick Barlow’s The 39 Steps to the Quadracci Powerhouse. Four actors play numerous roles in this sophisticated comic tribute to the c... more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tharps’ ‘Substitute Me’ Examines Race, Motherhood
Lori L. Tharps’ Substitute Me follows a story line that appears innocent enough at first: Kate and Brad Carter, a young, 30-something husband and wife living in New York City, hire a full-time nanny to watch their son while they are at work... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Fish Fry & A Flick: The Big Lebowski
With their lone marijuana-themed film, Joel and Ethan Coen created one of the most popular cult films of all time, The Big Lebowski . The brothers’ 1998 comedy stars an inspired Jeff Bridges as a laid-back dude who gets caught up in a more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keane w/ Ingrid Michaelson and Fran Healy
It comes as no surprise that this English alt-rock outfit was discovered by Simon Williams, who also found Coldplay—a band that Keane frontman Tim Rice-Oxley was once asked to join. After years in the London pub circuit, Keane’s 2004 debut.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sounds of India at Early Music Now
When it began, Early Music Now concentrated on presenting concerts in Milwaukee by leading performers of the pre-Baroque music of Western Europe—a field of forgotten music that won many new adherents after the 1960s. In more recent years, t... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Interview: Nicole Reid Curates Spring "Peep Show"
Often seen attending to Tory Folliard Gallery in the Historic Third Ward, Nicole Reid curates her very own 4th Edition of the "Easter Peep Show." Traditionally held on Palm Sunday, a week before the actual holiday, the classic spring candy i.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Improvise It!
,Theater more
Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater