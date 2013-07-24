Outsider Art
Artists Find ‘Uncommon Ground’ at Kohler Arts Center
Whether viewed from afar in the halls of the prestigious 55th Venice Biennale International Contemporary Art Exhibition in Italy, where two Milwaukee artists from the Kohler Arts Center Collection are currently on display
Jul 24, 2013
Community Art at Its Best
This week, Off the Cuff spoke with Katie Martin, an artist and educator who spearheaded the creation of 724 small owl sculptures for Renaissance Theaterworks' upcoming production The Road to Mecca, which explores the life
Apr 1, 2013
Dean Jensen's Outsider Art
Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of...
Mar 26, 2012
Boris and Doris On the Town
Buzzed About Art: The city's art world is abuzz with the priceless donation of Anthony Petullo's prestigious 312-piece outsider art collection to the Milwaukee Art Museum. At the President's Circle opening, MAM head Dan Keegan...
Feb 23, 2012
Outsiders Inside 'Accidental Genius' at Milwaukee Art Museum
Artists, by their nature, tend to operate on the borders of social conventions, and often outside the boundaries of established artistic practices. On the edge of contemporary interest in art today are the "self-taught" artists being sho...
Feb 22, 2012
Eugene Von Bruenchenhein's Cities in the Clouds
Dreamy towers of colorful fragments shimmer, and deep-ocean creatures mysteriously flow on the walls of Inova/Kenilworth. The paintings are otherworldly, jewel-toned and unmistakable as the work of Eugene Von Bruenchenhein...
Feb 14, 2012
The Collector Behind MAM's 'Accidental Genius'
Over a 20-year period, Milwaukee's Tony Petullo amassed an internationally known art collection. Now, the retired businessman has given more than 300 pieces to the Milwaukee Art Museum. These works form the new exhibition...
Feb 8, 2012