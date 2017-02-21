Ozaukee County
Reggie Jackson on Milwaukee’s Racial Segregation
“Segregation has a huge impact on keeping people from knowing other people. When there’s a lack of contact, you rely on stereotypes, you don’t communicate and you make assumptions about other people. It really does the city a disservice. x9... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Destination Ozaukee County
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
A Rustic Road and A Big Cat
Whatis it about a country road? These lonely highway markers beckon to me like noother. You can get lost on them for hours – and discover obscure unincorporatedtowns, unvisited county parks, or simply pleasant scenery. My faithfulcompanion, AJ.. more
Sep 21, 2015 3:18 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Voting Begins For the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Radio Milwaukee has <a href=\"http://www.radiomilwaukee.org/radiomilwaukee-music-awards-ballot\">posted the ballot</a> for its fifth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards listener poll, with categories for best song, album, solo artist and band of t.. more
Feb 6, 2012 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dissection of a moment: Opening night with the Rep
A live full-cast stage feature consists of a great number of smaller moments all delicately interconnected. When it goes wrong, there are any number of reasons why it did. When it doesn’t there are just as many reasons why it worked. Occasionall.. more
Feb 6, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Neil Haven’s Unique, Satisfying ‘Playdaters’
Neil Haven’s The Playdaters is a refreshingly unique show that mixes drama with comedy and commercial elements with experimental aesthetics. Spencer (playwright Haven) and Erwin (Jeremiah Munsey) play a game in which they challenge each oth... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Short Orders (Kue's Bangkok)
Kue’sBangkok (249 N. Main St., Thiensville) defies the notion that stripmall restaurants are best avoided. This gracefully appointed Thaiestablishment exudes as much class as it does variety in ,Dining Out more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
The Hub Offers Bubble Tea, Healthy Fare in Cedarburg
Thecultivation of today’s bicycle-commuter generation is showing an upwardtrend by all the restaurants and cafes setting up shop near biketrails. Like Cedarburg’s newest restaurant, The Hu,Eat/Drink more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview