Pabst Theater Group
Brian Regan’s Comedic Evolution
We caught up with Brian Regan to discuss his tour schedule, how his comedy has changed over the years and why network television has lost its creativity. more
Apr 11, 2016 9:03 AM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Comedy Festival
This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more
Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM Eric Engelbart A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Pabst Theater Group Just Booked a Show at the Milwaukee Theatre
The Pabst Theater Group has shown an interest in expanding beyond its core trio of venues over the last few years, booking shows at the Marcus Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, Miller Caves and Humphrey Scottish Rite Center in addition to the Pab.. more
Jun 16, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bucks vs. Suns
With the playoffs in sight, the Milwaukee Bucks take on the formidable Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bradley Center. more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee