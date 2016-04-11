RSS

Pabst Theater Group

brianreganphotocredfriedmanbergman.jpg.jpe

We caught up with Brian Regan to discuss his tour schedule, how his comedy has changed over the years and why network television has lost its creativity. more

Apr 11, 2016 9:03 AM Off the Cuff

ae gateway.jpg.jpe

This year marks the Milwaukee Comedy Festival’s 10th anniversary and it’s fair to say that since its start in 2006 it has provided the helium for Milwaukee’s ballooning comedy scene. This year’s festival runs Aug. 5-9 at Next Act Theatre, w... more

Aug 4, 2015 5:38 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

bastille.jpg.jpe

The Pabst Theater Group has shown an interest in expanding beyond its core trio of venues over the last few years, booking shows at the Marcus Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, Miller Caves and Humphrey Scottish Rite Center in addition to the Pab.. more

Jun 16, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage10374.jpe

With the playoffs in sight, the Milwaukee Bucks take on the formidable Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Bradley Center. more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES