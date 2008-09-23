Pacers
Cheap Album Round-Up: Brady St. Rummage Sale Edition
I struck unassuming gold Saturday when I followed a sad, hand-written sign taped to garbage can on Brady Street that said "Rummage Sale in Back." The household was selling a small but choice collection of '90s-ish indie-punk-emo records, including.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Now That's What I Call Cheap Album Round-Up
Another visit to a Half-Price Books store (this one on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd.), another stack of one-dollar CDs, another rushed edition of Milwaukee Cheap Album Round-Up. Here are some of the discs I picked up for a buck: Now That's W.. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Amphibian Antics
A goodkids’play or musical often meets greater approval from parents than fromchil A Year with Frog and Toad ,Theater more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
The Ballad of Josef K.
Franz Kafka’s most famous book is now a stage play starring puppets, marionettes an The Ballad of Josef K. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Basketball Overload
Basketball fans have a pair of games to pick from tonight: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the The Watsons Go To Birmingham—1963 ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee