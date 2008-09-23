RSS

Pacers

blogimage1616.jpe

I struck unassuming gold Saturday when I followed a sad, hand-written sign taped to garbage can on Brady Street that said "Rummage Sale in Back." The household was selling a small but choice collection of '90s-ish indie-punk-emo records, including.. more

Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1406.jpe

Another visit to a Half-Price Books store (this one on 8514 W. Brown Deer Rd.), another stack of one-dollar CDs, another rushed edition of Milwaukee Cheap Album Round-Up. Here are some of the discs I picked up for a buck: Now That's W.. more

Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1616.jpe

A goodkids’play or musical often meets greater approval from parents than fromchil A Year with Frog and Toad ,Theater more

Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1406.jpe

Franz Kafka’s most famous book is now a stage play starring puppets, marionettes an The Ballad of Josef K. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage628.jpe

Basketball fans have a pair of games to pick from tonight: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the The Watsons Go To Birmingham—1963 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES