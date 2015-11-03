Pacia Sallomi
The Jews of Argentina at Jewish Museum Milwaukee
The exhibition “Southern Exposure: Jews of Argentina” at Jewish Museum Milwaukee is a reminder that Latin America was also a magnet for the same sort of huddled masses that passed through Ellis Island. more
Nov 3, 2015 6:44 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Many Colors of Tango
Latino Arts’ current visual art exhibition, “Tango Colores,” is a collection of paintings by Pacia Sallomi exploring the world of tango through color and form. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:24 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Jenny Lewis' New Album Streams Online
Here's a nice little mid-week treat: Jenny Lewis' new album, Acid Tongue, which comes out on Sept. 23, is now streaming online on her Myspace page. I've only listened to it once, so I'll resist the temptation to slap an insta-rating on it%uFFFDthe.. more
Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Readings from Shield
Bay-area poet Phyllis Stowell teamed up with Milwaukee-area artist Pacia Sallomi for thei Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee