Paid Sick Days
Raising McWages
The unspoken message to those forced to work for the minimum wage in this country is that their employers would really like to pay them even less, but it would be more
Aug 7, 2013 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Low-Wage Workers Tell MMAC: ‘We Need a Raise’
About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more
Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
BREAKING: State Supreme Court to Hear Paid Sick Days Case
Mar 17, 2010 5:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Will the State Supreme Court Support Paid Sick Days?
Feb 18, 2010 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Volcano Choir Debuts First Song, "Island, IS"
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collabor.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Win for Employers, Not Employees
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Kids Criticize Barrett's Paid Sick Days Opposition
If Mayor Tom Barrett had been at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, he would have gotten an earful. A crowd organized by the working womens organization 9to5 gathered to call out the mayor for his opposition to the paid sick da.. more
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Camera Obscura's Unsmiling Leader
Tracyanne Campbell's small, melancholy vocals are so dwarfed by the bright, '60s-fixated orchestral arrangements on Camera Obscura's records that it's easy to underestimate her role in the band. In concert, though, she's the clear leader of the gr.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Producers
Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Christmas Dreams
After finding fluke success a couple of years ago with “I’m Coming Home for Christmas,” a song that cracked some charts after appearing on an episode of “ER,” Milwaukee prog-ro,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Snow
The Wild Space Dance Company celebrates the aesthetics of winter with its latest program, Snow ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week:
The campaign to require paid sick days to all Milwaukee workers rightlyemphasizes the boo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Gossamer
First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Paid Sick Days Will Save Money
Want to save $15 million? That’s how much Milwaukee employers will save each year if Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News Features more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Boy and Beast
Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and First Stage Children Peter and the Wolf ,Theater more
Sep 11, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Paid Sick Days
Hopefully Milwaukeeans will be able to make this city a healthier, more prosperous one by www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Expresso more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
BREAKING: Paid Sick Days Appeals Gets a Jan. 20 Court Date
The attempt to restore the paid sick days ordinance in Milwaukee just took a big step forward. As explained in the Shepherd’s cover story this week, 9to5: The Association for Working Women is appealing Circuit Court Judge Cooper’s ruling last J.. more
