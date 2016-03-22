Panic Dragshaux
Drag Kings Doing Showtunes: Miltown Kings This Weekend
It’s the last Miltown Kings show before Pridefest in June. After this if you want to see a show spotlighting women being men onstage in a major venue in Milwaukee, you’ve got two months to wait. This one looks fun. This weekend Miltown Kin.. more
Mar 22, 2016 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cream City Cabaret Gets Nautical
The Cream City Cabaret hosts a “naughtical revue,” this coming weekend as it presents Tease on the High Seas at Frank’s Power Plant. The show, which features burlesque and drag, had appeared earlier this month at Quarter’s. The show makes.. more
Jun 24, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Leonardo’s Legacy: How Da Vinci Reimagined the World (Da Capo), by Stefan Klein
Leonardo da Vinci was the definition of “Renaissance Man” and, as Stefan Klein maintains, the scope of his accomplishments is too wide for the academic pigeonholes of our age. In Leonardo’s Legacy, the German science writer shows that th more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books