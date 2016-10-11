Parallel
Parallel: Between The Lines
The singing of agonized, reflective women over folksy pop and light alt-rock gained significant cachet a couple decades back with Lilith Fair. But on Parallel’s Between The Lines, there’s enough fresh drama in Meredith Ann Sipe’s vocals and... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:56 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Voting Commences to Name Summerfest's New Music Fest
Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more
Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (The Motor)
The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview