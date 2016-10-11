RSS

Parallel

parallelbetweenthelines.jpg.jpe

The singing of agonized, reflective women over folksy pop and light alt-rock gained significant cachet a couple decades back with Lilith Fair. But on Parallel’s Between The Lines, there’s enough fresh drama in Meredith Ann Sipe’s vocals and... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:56 PM Album Reviews

blogimage4977.jpe

Voting begins today on the name and logo for Summerfest's upcoming alternative music festival at yourmusicfest.com. The options are... interesting. I don't pretend to know much about marketing and design, but it seems to me that two of the three f.. more

Mar 1, 2010 6:16 PM On Music

blogimage4977.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum opened just in time for the corporation's 105th anniversary celebration this summer. The Motor restaurant proved to be a popular attraction with its exciting steel and gl,Dining Out more

Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES