Paris Texas
Ry Cooder’s Soundtracks
RyCooder is a virtuoso, a stellar guitarist, master of many stringed instrumentsand enthusiastic ethnomusicologist. In the ‘60s he recorded with CaptainBeefheart, Taj Mahal and The Rolling Stones, and in the ‘70s began issuing along string of .. more
Dec 3, 2014 3:03 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Oil Rules
The more we learn about the BP oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico, the more we ought to question the basic assumptions that led us here. Like the explosion of the housing bubble that ruptured the world economy, this human and environmen... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 19 Comments
Round Two
A lot has changed in the six years since The Etiquette released its only EP, very little o Ages ,Music Feature more
Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Green Bay to Broadway
As I write this, the 4-3 Green Bay Packers are just an hour away from a more or less guaranteed victory against the 0-5 Buccaneers. As many easy games as they’ve had, they’re in the same division as one of the three best teams in the league, so G.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater