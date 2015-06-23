Parks And Recreation
The Rashita Joneses Keep the Bangers Coming
Milwaukee garage-rockers The Rashita Joneses plan to keep the music coming after making their recorded debut this spring. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:00 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Recap: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Got Intimate at the Riverside Theater
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally divulged the dirtiest details of their sex life during a night of song and comedy. more
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm
It seemed unfathomable to me that Tina Fey had so muchtrouble selling a pilot post-"30 Rock".Sure I was disappointed when FX passed on Charlie Kaufman’s "How and Why," but that was probablydoomed from conception. But this was Tina Fey! "30 Rock.. more
Mar 25, 2015 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 4 Comments
Nick Offerman @ The Pabst Theater
Nick Offerman lends more than a little bit of himself to his breakout “Parks and Recreation” character Ron Swanson, the sitcom’s spokesman for all things masculine. Like Swanson, Offerman is a proud outdoorsmen more
Feb 25, 2013 1:07 PM Evan Rytlewski Comedy
This Week in Milwaukee
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Friends With Kids
By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
News Of the Weird
According to a May report by Seattle's KOMO-TV, former Oregon National Guard soldier Gary Pfleider II is awaiting the results of his latest appeal to end the garnishment of his disability checks to cover $3,175 for gear he supposedly "lost"... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE