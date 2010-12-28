Parlor Mob
Peace, Love and Dylan Bolin In Racine
Somewhere between fun, superficial comedy and somewhat deeper comic theatre, Dylan Bolin has evidently found an appreciative local audience. Judging from recent stage appearances and his regular guest spot on WKLH’s Dave and Carole Morning Show,.. more
Dec 28, 2010 11:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Alberto Alessi & Art of the Table @ MAM
ART TALK: ALBERTO ALESSI & ART OF THE TABLE @ MAM Alberto Alessi visited the Milwaukee Art Museum this past weekend to deliver a lecture on European Design. As a premiere design manufacturer in the 20th century passed on to him from his G.. more
Nov 23, 2010 5:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Parlor Mob w/ Invade Rome
Part of the ’70s rock revival movement that’s birthed bands like Wolfmother and Kings of Leon, New Jersey’s Parlor Mob kicks out loud hard-rock with traces of Led Zeppelin and the MC5. On their 2008 debut, And You Were a Crow, sin,Today more
Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Parlor Mob (4/16)
It's the No Buck show... this means you get in for free! Now that you don't have an excuse, get out to Turner Hall on Thursday, April 16 at 8pm to see The Parlor Mob. Parlor Mob will be performing w,Promotions more
Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions