Parlor Mob

Somewhere between fun, superficial comedy and somewhat deeper comic theatre, Dylan Bolin has evidently found an appreciative local audience. Judging from recent stage appearances and his regular guest spot on WKLH’s Dave and Carole Morning Show,.. more

Dec 28, 2010 11:08 PM Theater

ART TALK:  ALBERTO ALESSI & ART OF THE TABLE @ MAM Alberto Alessi visited the Milwaukee Art Museum this past weekend to deliver a lecture on European Design. As a premiere design manufacturer in the 20th century passed on to him from his G.. more

Nov 23, 2010 5:03 AM Visual Arts

Part of the ’70s rock revival movement that’s birthed bands like Wolfmother and Kings of Leon, New Jersey’s Parlor Mob kicks out loud hard-rock with traces of Led Zeppelin and the MC5. On their 2008 debut, And You Were a Crow, sin,Today more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's the No Buck show... this means you get in for free! Now that you don't have an excuse, get out to Turner Hall on Thursday, April 16 at 8pm to see The Parlor Mob. Parlor Mob will be performing w,Promotions more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

