This Week in Milwaukee: June 30-July 6
Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 15-21
A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Open House at Future Roots Aquaponics Farm
Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
New Talent for Greater Milwaukee Golf Show
Twocelebrated names in golf will be showcased at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Showthis weekend. Golfing instructor "The Putting Doctor" and Peter Johncke, “TheTrick Shot Master,” will both take the main stage this year and help kick offwhat w.. more
Mar 9, 2015 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Think the New Bus Stop at Southridge Stinks?
Last year, Southridgemanagement moved its Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus stop to theperiphery of its parking lot, a whopping 1,000 feet from the nearest mallentrance.It’s ridiculous. And it’s harmful toseniors and disabled bus .. more
Jun 17, 2014 7:28 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Freesia McKee at Poet’s Monday
Someonehad asked Freesia McKee why she was holding hands with a large bottle ofmustard. Andshe replied: “there so many reasons to do so...”Asspring turns to summer, there’s a strange sense of transition about localtheatre.Theattenti.. more
Jun 16, 2014 8:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Estabrook Park Beer Garden Welcomes Summer with a Keg Tapping and Free Beer
While Bay View patiently waits to see when—and if—its own beer garden will open in Humboldt Park, Estabrook Park’s beer garden is open for business. Next week on Thursday, June 19, Estabrook’s garden will celebrate the start of its busiest season .. more
Jun 12, 2014 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Bands Cancel Shows and Why MSO Loses Money
On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriati.. more
Oct 10, 2013 7:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Decay From High Society With Music
Next weekend Off the Wall Theatre opens the Midwest Premiere of a promising new musical out of New York. Grey Gardens: The Musical presents the story of a couple of wealthy socialites who had fallen into a state of deep decay and torpor. In 1973 t.. more
Sep 8, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Passion Pit @ The Riverside Theater
"I remember playing this theater, but I don't remember playing to this audience," Passion Pit singer Michael Angelakos remarked after the band’s rendition of "The Reeling" early on Thursday night at the Riverside Theater. more
Nov 2, 2012 12:05 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Passion Pit Will Headline the Riverside Theater in November
<p> After thoroughly shaking the venue in 2010, during one of the three concerts the band played in Milwaukee that year, Passion Pit will return to the Riverside Theater on November 1, the venue announced this morning. Michael Angelakos\' ecstatic.. more
Jun 11, 2012 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Summerfest Night 1: Passion Pit, Sheryl Crow
I saw Passion Pit at Summerfest last night. Actually, "saw" might not be the right word, since I couldn't really see them. I couldn't much hear them either, for that matter. The Boston electro-pop group was playing the U.S. Cellular Connection Sta.. more
Jun 25, 2010 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Muse and Passion Pit @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 6
The British alternative rock trio Musewho have emerged over recent albums as a sort of Rush for the Radiohead, modern-rock generationwill headline an Oct. 6 show at the Bradley Center, the venue announced this morning. Tickets go on sale Saturday,.. more
Apr 19, 2010 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Passion Pit @ The Riverside Theater
Talk about hype. Little more than a year ago, people associated Passion Pit with a little known '80s skin flick. Nowadays, it's the moniker for a critically acclaimed '80s disco, hipster dance outfit selling out venues across the country. W... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 8 Comments
Passion Pit (4/3)
Passion Pit's album "Manners" has been said to be one of the top albums of 2009, they have brought a fresh style of electronica and dance music to the table.,Sponsored Events more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has one of those voices that’s so bad it’s good, a shrill and excitable, high-pitched whine. Everything about Passion Pit’s sound is this unstable and enthused. The group’s 2009 album Manner more
Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Threyda: T-Shirts as Art
Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Renaissance Theaterworks’ Desperate Housewives in ‘The Smell of the Kill’
Under Reva Fox's direction, the talented Renaissancecast delivers a briskly paced, agile The Smell of the Kill ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Theater