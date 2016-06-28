RSS

Summerfest kicks into high gear with numerous musical acts this week, while Burnhearts’ annual street party features one of its strongest lineups yet and the Dave Matthews Band performs at Alpine Valley in East Troy. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:10 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_lucindawilliams_1.jpg.jpe

A busy week brings Chance the Rapper, Passion Pit, Youth Lagoon and Ringo Starr to Milwaukee. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

aroundmke_futurerootsaquaponicsfarm.jpg.jpe

Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

153677127.jpg.jpe

Twocelebrated names in golf will be showcased at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Showthis weekend. Golfing instructor "The Putting Doctor" and Peter Johncke, “TheTrick Shot Master,” will both take the main stage this year and help kick offwhat w.. more

Mar 9, 2015 5:36 PM Sponsored Content

bus protest.jpg.jpe

Last year, Southridgemanagement moved its Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus stop to theperiphery of its parking lot, a whopping 1,000 feet from the nearest mallentrance.It’s ridiculous. And it’s harmful toseniors and disabled bus .. more

Jun 17, 2014 7:28 PM Daily Dose

freesia mckee.jpg.jpe

Someonehad asked Freesia McKee why she was holding hands with a large bottle ofmustard. Andshe replied: “there so many reasons to do so...”Asspring turns to summer, there’s a strange sense of transition about localtheatre.Theattenti.. more

Jun 16, 2014 8:49 AM Theater

estabrookkegtapping (3).jpg.jpe

While Bay View patiently waits to see when—and if—its own beer garden will open in Humboldt Park, Estabrook Park’s beer garden is open for business. Next week on Thursday, June 19, Estabrook’s garden will celebrate the start of its busiest season .. more

Jun 12, 2014 4:25 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's Disclaimer grab bag, WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I tackle a quartet of unrelated topics. In the wake of a number of high-profile show cancellations, we open the show by responding to an infuriati.. more

Oct 10, 2013 7:20 PM On Music

Next weekend Off the Wall Theatre opens the Midwest Premiere of a promising new musical out of New York. Grey Gardens: The Musical presents the story of a couple of wealthy socialites who had fallen into a state of deep decay and torpor. In 1973 t.. more

Sep 8, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

img_7578.jpg.jpe

Erik Ljung

"I remember playing this theater, but I don't remember playing to this audience," Passion Pit singer Michael Angelakos remarked after the band’s rendition of "The Reeling" early on Thursday night at the Riverside Theater. more

Nov 2, 2012 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage8339.jpe

<p> After thoroughly shaking the venue in 2010, during one of the three concerts the band played in Milwaukee that year, Passion Pit will return to the Riverside Theater on November 1, the venue announced this morning. Michael Angelakos\' ecstatic.. more

Jun 11, 2012 3:15 PM On Music

blogimage5513.jpe

I saw Passion Pit at Summerfest last night. Actually, "saw" might not be the right word, since I couldn't really see them. I couldn't much hear them either, for that matter. The Boston electro-pop group was playing the U.S. Cellular Connection Sta.. more

Jun 25, 2010 2:51 PM On Music

blogimage11346.jpe

Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12772515964c21500cae37f.jpg.jpe

Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused syn... more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5211.jpe

The British alternative rock trio Musewho have emerged over recent albums as a sort of Rush for the Radiohead, modern-rock generationwill headline an Oct. 6 show at the Bradley Center, the venue announced this morning. Tickets go on sale Saturday,.. more

Apr 19, 2010 1:08 PM On Music

blogimage10388.jpe

Talk about hype. Little more than a year ago, people associated Passion Pit with a little known '80s skin flick. Nowadays, it's the moniker for a critically acclaimed '80s disco, hipster dance outfit selling out venues across the country. W... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 8 Comments

blogimage9539.jpe

Passion Pit's album "Manners" has been said to be one of the top albums of 2009, they have brought a fresh style of electronica and dance music to the table.,Sponsored Events more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage10369.jpe

Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has one of those voices that’s so bad it’s good, a shrill and excitable, high-pitched whine. Everything about Passion Pit’s sound is this unstable and enthused. The group’s 2009 album Manner more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9616.jpe

Whystart a T-shirt company? I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start somet Whystart a T-shirt company? ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

blogimage8339.jpe

Under Reva Fox's direction, the talented Renaissancecast delivers a briskly paced, agile The Smell of the Kill ,Theater more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

