Pat Jursik

The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more

Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM News Features 2 Comments

Last year, Southridgemanagement moved its Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus stop to theperiphery of its parking lot, a whopping 1,000 feet from the nearest mallentrance.It’s ridiculous. And it’s harmful toseniors and disabled bus .. more

Jun 17, 2014 7:28 PM Daily Dose

A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more

Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Expresso

Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more

Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM News Features

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Expresso

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

Talk about hype. Little more than a year ago, people associated Passion Pit with a little known '80s skin flick. Nowadays, it's the moniker for a critically acclaimed '80s disco, hipster dance outfit selling out venues across the country. W... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 8 Comments

