Pat Jursik
Supervisor Jursik on the O’Donnell Park Sale: ‘It’s a Bad Deal’
The proposed sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual goes to the Milwaukee County Board for a vote on Dec. 18. Supervisor Patricia Jursik opposes the sale because it does not guarantee public access to the site. more
Dec 2, 2014 10:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Think the New Bus Stop at Southridge Stinks?
Last year, Southridgemanagement moved its Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus stop to theperiphery of its parking lot, a whopping 1,000 feet from the nearest mallentrance.It’s ridiculous. And it’s harmful toseniors and disabled bus .. more
Jun 17, 2014 7:28 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
County Board Restores Accountability to Abele’s Budget
Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors overrode all but one of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s 39 vetoes in the 2014 budget, providing more oversight of the county’s more
Nov 27, 2013 1:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: What Does Abele Want to Hide?
If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why Is Abele Afraid of Transparency in Sale of Valuable Milwaukee County Real Estate?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
