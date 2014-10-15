Patrice Leconte
Far superior to most “fakumentaries,” Sacrament follows the crew of an “edgy” Internet TV channel as they make a documentary on a sect that moved from the U.S. to a remote jungle. Inspired by the real-life Peoples Temple, director Ti ... more
Oct 15, 2014 5:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Cambodia in Sight and Sound
Patrice Leconte is probably best known for directing a strangely affecting story of aging and regret, Man on the Train. The French filmmaker brings an entirely different perspective in form and content to Dogora, a wordless documentary on Cambod.. more
Apr 30, 2010 1:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Eileen Ivers
A prime stint as the lead fiddler with the Irish dance troupe Riverdance gave Eileen Ivers Gangs of New York ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee