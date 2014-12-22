Patricia Clarkson
Last Weekend
With Last Weekend , directors Tom Dolby and TomWilliams made a film suggesting Woody Allen in a wistful, Chekovian mood—butset amongst the affluent denizens of northern California, not Manhattan. LastWeekend is a bittersweet comedy of upper cla.. more
Dec 22, 2014 1:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Timothy Hutton stars as Nathan Ford, leading a small band of vigilantes. Each episode opens with an innocent person being victimized by a greedy individual. The wronged party persuades Nathan and his team to take their case. Nathan identifi... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Yes
Though this tour bills the band as Yes—often in screaming capital letters—the fine print tells you that the performers are technically “Steve Howe, Chris Squire and Alan White of Yes.&rdqu,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blind Date
The death of a child is a devastating turn for parents and can sometimes devastate their marriage. Blind Date imagines the estranged parents of a five-year old (who died in a car accident for which they feel responsible) working through their pro.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood