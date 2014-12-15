RSS

Patrick Mcgoohan

ihatehollywood_secretagent.jpg.jpe

One of the most acclaimed TV series of the1960s, “The Prisoner,” has an unusual backstory. That memorable opening scene,where an angry spy (Patrick McGoohan) resigns from his agency before beingkidnapped and confined to a resort-prison, refe.. more

Dec 15, 2014 2:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Patrick McGoohan’s famous starring role in “The Prisoner” was predicated on his background as the spy who eventually tired of all the duplicity. The creators of “The Prisoner” almost certainly referenced McGoohan’s previous stint in a British te.. more

Sep 13, 2010 4:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11052.jpe

A modern-day vaudevillian variety and circus gang with a party mentality, Milwaukee’s Dead Man’s Carnival packs plenty of lurid, sensational thrills into their performances. Past performances have offered stripteases, vaudevillian song more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

123673089449b7040e06bb4.jpg.jpe

A Braves New World @ Discovery World, 7 p.m. Justin time for the spring baseball season, this month sees the release ofWilliam Povletich’s Mil,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4514.jpe

The word "funk" was already in circulation by 1968, when Sly & the Family Stone released "Dance to the Music." But with the sassy, bass-heavy track, funk as we know it today was b,Books more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

The Village where “The Prisoner” is set looks like a nice place to live. Most of the residents walk or get about on bicycles or golf carts along winding, narrow streets. The gardens are immaculately kept and the architecture is charming, even qui.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES