RSS

Patrick Mcilheran

Dawn Farina creates under the name “Modern Design," a name that graced the new exhibit at Gallery 2622 (2622 Wauwatosa Avenue) she opened last Friday night with the help of owners John and Nancy Korum.  Farina recently returned from Arizona t.. more

Jun 1, 2010 2:30 PM Visual Arts

blogimage4177.jpe

Try to wrap your brain around the latest op-ed from Patrick McIlheran supporting the notion that Obama wants to kill granny via his death panels. Its a favorite topic of McIlherans. Theres no evidence that death panels are include.. more

Aug 20, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage4167.jpe

Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage5320.jpe

They are at it again. The ultraconservativeWisconsin Policy Research Institute, WPRI, has Journal Sentinel. ,Expresso more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage4167.jpe

For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even a,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 8 Comments

blogimage4177.jpe

Want to be able to say "Don't Blame Me, I Voted for Art Kumbalek?" Well then you need to make plans to meet the candidate for an,Promotions more

Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES