Paul Giamatti
Wilde Subaru Frank Mots International Kite Festival Flies Over Veterans Park
Spanning the weekend of Sept. 9-10, the Wilde Subaru FrankMots International Kite Festival celebrates the centuries-old tradition ofkiting. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5p.m. both days, and features a number of kite-related attractions inc.. more
Aug 25, 2017 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ernest & Celestine
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is a Franco-Belgian production featuring an international cast including Forest Whitaker, Paul Giamatti and the late Lauren Bacall. more
Feb 4, 2015 4:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 3
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is drawn in spare lines, pale colors and luminous shadows. It’s a children’s story about the enmity between mice and bears, and how one daring child mouse steps acro... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:11 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
12 Years a Slave
The nightmare of 12 Years a Slave begins when Solomon Northrup awakens on the hard floor of a cell, his wrists and ankles chained. Solomon (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was a free black in pre-Civil War Saratoga Springs, N.Y., an educated man with a w... more
Oct 27, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Barney’s Version
Paul Giamatti won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a comedy for his lead role in Barney’s Version, but the film is a lemony comedy, more bitter than sweet—at least until the climax. It’s the story of Barney Panofsky (Giamatti), a succe more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reality or Illusion
Eisenheim the Illusionist (Edward Norton) hardens his face into a mask of intense concentration, holding his audience spellbound in the gas lit darkness of a fin de siecle Vienna theater. The camera glides forward to reveal that the hall is ringe.. more
Jun 14, 2010 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cold Souls
David Straithairn doesn’t look like the devil, but the suave physician he plays in Cold Souls (out now on DVD) trades in human souls for money. Oh, of course, he does so in the name of happiness. He even evokes the old buzzword of progress. But .. more
Mar 18, 2010 12:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
The St. Andrew’s Society gathered at the Wisconsin Club for its 151st annual Robert Burns Anniversary Banquet to honor the Scottish bard. Led by Society President Jon Young,Boris + Doris on the town more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Felice Anno Nuovo!
For a little background, the Sweet Partner in Crime and I hunker down each New Year's Eve, Aperitif ,The Naked Vine more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
John Adams on DVD
Looking sad eyed and put upon by fools, Paul Giamatti breaths life into one of the more shadowy founders of the American republic in the popular imagination. After all, John Adams was never pictured on a dollar bill or a coin and is probably conf.. more
Jun 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood