Paul Molitor
Does Ryan Braun's Future with the Brewers Lie at First Base?
Ryan Braun could answer a long-term question mark for the Brewers by making the move to first base. more
Sep 6, 2016 9:24 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The All-Time Brewers 50th Anniversary Edition
The deadline trade of Jonathan Lucroy and the recent end toPrince Fielder’s career have many fans debating the place of each withinBrewers history. Back in 1994, as a part of the team’s 25thanniversary celebration, a fan vote was held to determ.. more
Aug 30, 2016 6:02 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
Ryan Braun is So Remarkably Consistent That Even His Cold Streaks Aren't That Bad
You could be forgiven for not noticing, but Ryan Braun just snapped one of the longer cold snaps in his career. more
Jun 13, 2016 11:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Beat Goes On! Looking Back on Paul Molitor’s 39-Game Hitting Streak
For almost a month and a half in 1987, no one in theAmerican League could stop Paul Molitor. A few weeks back, Icovered the Brewers’ May 1987 woes – when they gave back nearly all thesuccess they’d had that April. A big reason for their struggl.. more
Jun 1, 2016 3:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Looking Back at the '87 Brewers 13-0 Start
At the advent of every new MLB season I think aboutthe Brewers' 1987 start. The team matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves with 13straight wins to open the season. I remember two of those games in particular and it's no mystery why.The ninth game of.. more
Mar 24, 2015 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Richard Thompson Band
With his band Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson was instrumental in helping English folk music make the transition to electric sounds in the late ’60s, and then with his former wife, Linda, Thompson became one of the top folk-rock acts more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Raze’s Hip-Hop for the Broke and Proud
Milwaukee is filled with rappers who brag about lavish lifestyles, exotic vacations and expensive rides. Raze isn’t one of them.On the local rapper-producer’s second album, Living in Technocolor, Raze wears his empty pockets as a badge of h... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Is there a reporter in the house?
Pipines is probably one of the nicest guys in Milwaukee sports media and works the Journal Sentinel ,Sports more
Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports