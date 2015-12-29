Paul Von Blum
Civil Rights For Beginners (For Beginners), by Paul Von Blum
With the rise of Black Lives Matter, the publication of Civil Rights For Beginners becomes especially timely. Paul Von Blum’s “documentary comic book” boils down centuries of African American resistance from slave ship revolts through th... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Paul Robeson on Screen and Stage
PaulRobeson was among the most famous African Americans in the 1930s. A decadelater he was frozen out of the national consciousness, and remainshalf-forgotten, according to Paul von Blum. In his book Paul Robeson for Begi.. more
Dec 12, 2013 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
News of the Weird
In December 2009, the New York Post reported on the 175-square-foot Manhattan apartment recently purchased by Christopher Prokop and his wife for $150,000, with $700 monthly maintenance fees. But residents of even smaller Manhattan digs tol... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE