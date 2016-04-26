Paula Foley Tillen
'Death Takes a Holiday' at Windfall Theatre
Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Zembrowski Returns as Bing Crosby
Theatrical musical talent Matt Zembrowski returns to the stage as Bing Crosby this month as The NewTheatre on Maine presents Zembrowski in Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air. The idea here is a live performance in the format of a Christmas va.. more
Dec 1, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Testosterone Sauvignon -- Wines for Men
Men like wine. Why don't we see it advertised to them?Watch typical "male" programming. You know, sports, wrestling, action movies, "24," and so on. You don't see wine ads among the deluge of "light" beers, gadgets, and How more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink