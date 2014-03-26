Peds
Love and Hate at the Ballpark
The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more
Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Braun’s No Monster
Ryan Braun is not a monster—neither the sort who lurches across the blood-splashed screens of slasher flicks nor some grotesquely pumped-up Incredible Hulk launching more
Jul 31, 2013 1:05 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Vaguely Silver Lining: Six Reasons Why Ryan Braun's Suspension Isn't All That Bad
In the end, history will show that Ryan Braun was guilty. Unambiguously guilty. The evidence was apparently so stacked against the Brewers' star outfielder that when MLB handed down a 65-game suspension to Braun today, he didn't even contest it. A.. more
Jul 23, 2013 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Mad-Dog Sports Fans
No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more
Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Ryan Braun tests positive for something bad - story unfolding
Sorry this is just now being posted. I was in Madison for the night last night and couldn't access the blog mobile-y. Here's the thing - this story is so damn jumbled I'm not sure I can write you a coherent post about it. The entire thing is bas.. more
Dec 12, 2011 2:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Missed Opportunities to Save Milwaukee County Parks
But its backlog of maintenance and repair projectsis even worse. The problem is so thorny, in fact, that ajust-released Milwaukee County Department of Audit report on the park systemcould only estimate how much is needed to plug the hole. ... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Bay View Bash (9/19)
The Bay View Bash is Milwaukee's largest, and only 100% volunteer-run festival. The Bash is a community party for Bay View residents, business owners, and visitors to eat, drink, dance, shop and,Sponsored Events more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content