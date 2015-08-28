Peggy Krusick
A Boozy Pound of Flesh
Midway through next month Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice at the Best Place Tavern. The idea is simple: a group of actors familiarize themselves with a play--in this case, Merchant of Venice --a moneylending drama w.. more
Aug 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Making Corrections Work for the Community
Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more
Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Assembly District 7 Candidates: Krusick v. Riemer
The new borders of Assembly District 7 stretch from Milwaukee's south side through Greenfield, the west side of Milwaukee, West Milwaukee, West Allis and north to Miller Park. Longtime incumbent Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Daniel Riemer in the Au.. more
Jul 12, 2012 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Longtime Legislator Peggy Krusick Challenged in Democratic Primary
Is this a bad year for incumbents—especially Democratic incumbents?Voters on the southwest side of Milwaukee and Greenfield will decide that question on Sept. 14, when 27-year incumbent Rep. Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Scott Dettman. Krusi... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Sex, Lies and Republicans
Mark Sanford. Larry Craig.Mark Foley. Bob Allen. Michael Duvall. John Ensign. And the lis Why do Republican politicians engage in extramarital andgay affairs after they say they a ,SEXPress more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Interview: Walking for Art Along Waukesha's Main Street-Art Fest 2009
Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
State Assembly Endorsements
Assembly Republicans proved last year that they are not putting the best interests of ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections