RSS

Peggy Krusick

Midway through next month Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: Merchant of Venice at the Best Place Tavern. The idea is simple: a group of actors familiarize themselves with a play--in this case, Merchant of Venice --a moneylending drama w.. more

Aug 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

2011-04-13t192131z_01_btre73c1hry00_rtroptp_3_usreport-us-prison-return_jpg_475x310_q85.jpg.jpe

Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more

Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Expresso

blogimage8537.jpe

Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more

Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Daily Dose

blogimage8435.jpe

The new borders of Assembly District 7 stretch from Milwaukee's south side through Greenfield, the west side of Milwaukee, West Milwaukee, West Allis and north to Miller Park. Longtime incumbent Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Daniel Riemer in the Au.. more

Jul 12, 2012 4:38 PM Daily Dose

Is this a bad year for incumbents—especially Democratic incumbents?Voters on the southwest side of Milwaukee and Greenfield will decide that question on Sept. 14, when 27-year incumbent Rep. Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Scott Dettman. Krusi... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage8537.jpe

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more

Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Mark Sanford. Larry Craig.Mark Foley. Bob Allen. Michael Duvall. John Ensign. And the lis Why do Republican politicians engage in extramarital andgay affairs after they say they a ,SEXPress more

Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more

Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Assembly Republicans proved last year that they are not putting the best interests of ,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

SOCIAL UPDATES