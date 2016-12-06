Pension
Walker and Abele’s New $17 Million Pension Mess
“This is without question administrative error,” said Supervisor James “Luigi” Schmitt, chair of the Personnel Committee. more
Dec 6, 2016
Supervisor Alexander Makes Explosive Claims about Secret Information on Milwaukee County Pension Changes--UPDATED
Feb 17, 2015 9:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
County Pensioners Still in Limbo
Five months after being warned that their pension payouts were in legal limbo and needed to be paid back to the county, Milwaukee County retirees are no closer to more
Sep 10, 2014 2:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Chairman Leaves the Building
In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Milwaukee County and Mercer Settle the Pension Lawsuit
May 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
