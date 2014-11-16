RSS

Performance-Enhancing Drugs

high_school.jpg.jpe

Iam fully aware that it was a musical that was originally performed by adults. Ieven saw a big-budget touring production of Oklahoma! that cameto the Marcus Center some time ago. One would think that I could imagine theplay being done by anyon.. more

Nov 16, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

1eb83dd9e0466427bacfb475ccc5a85a.jpg.jpe

The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more

Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

ryan-braun.jpg.jpe

Ryan Braun is not a monster—neither the sort who lurches across the blood-splashed screens of slasher flicks nor some grotesquely pumped-up Incredible Hulk launching more

Jul 31, 2013 1:05 AM Taking Liberties

larry-drew.jpg.jpe

No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more

Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage17899.jpe

On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage10929.jpe

Lately, sports fans have been given many reasons to suspect the worst about the games they love. Between athletes who get away with murder, club owners blackmailing cities to build new stadiums and record books tainted by steroids, the lust... more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES