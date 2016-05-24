RSS

Peter Dean Beck

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more

May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Classical Music

