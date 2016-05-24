Peter Dean Beck
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music