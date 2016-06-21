RSS

Peter Lorre

To American moviegoers who grew up with black-and-white thrillers from the 1940s-’60s—and those who learned to love them watching vintage film channels on TCM—the names Peter Lorre and Sydney Greenstreet are magic. American audiences probab... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:03 PM A&E Feature

Dying of cancer, Nobel Prize-winning psychiatrist Nathaniel Shellner (Judd Hirsch) celebrates his final birthday with his family in a house with many memories in Altered Minds. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:25 PM Home Movies

'Tales of Terror' (1962), out on Blu-ray, is trilogy sprung awkwardly to life from the pages of Edgar Allan Poe. Director Roger Corman recruited Vincent Price, Peter Lorre and Basil Rathbone. more

May 15, 2015 2:40 PM Home Movies

Much of the Casablanca crew regrouped for Rope of Sand (1949). While the magic (and Humphrey Bogart) were missing, it’s a well-made effort in classic Hollywood style. more

Dec 18, 2014 3:30 PM Home Movies

Red Skelton emerged from behind the stagecurtain and burst into laughter at his own silliness. He couldn’t help himself,and neither could audiences. Skelton was a rubber-faced clown who sometimesplayed clowns on his long-running TV show. But h.. more

Oct 9, 2014 11:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

