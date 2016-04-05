Peter Murphy
This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13
April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more
May 26, 2015 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Night School for Activism
Founded in 2011 by co-curators Paul Kjelland and Peter Murphy, Night School is a series of panels, lectures and film screenings that focus on activism. Most of the presentations have taken place at the cooperatively more
Mar 5, 2014 1:41 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
The Horrors of Stephen King
Stephen King fans have never liked Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining and King agrees wholeheartedly. In the TCM documentary A Night at the Movies: The Horrors of Stephen King, the bestselling author describes the fundamental emotional.. more
Sep 20, 2011 2:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Peter Murphy
Former Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy has billed his latest tour as the “Secret Cover Tour,” teasing the release of four cover songs that he’ll soon make available for download. Milwaukee is the final stop of that tour, though, so the ident more
Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sustaining Jobs and Community
Cities all over the U.S. are beginning to take the cooperative business structure seriously. Cooperatives are owned and controlled by the people who use them, and they can provide housing, jobs, education, food, banking, energy, and more. T... more
Sep 12, 2014 5:52 PM Peter Murphy A&E Feature 3 Comments