Petr ZahradnãCek
Old Meets New on Milwaukee Ballet Stage
One of history’s oldest existing ballets and—for a moment—its very newest, will stand hand in hand embodied by Milwaukee Ballet’s dancers with live orchestral accompaniment. August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, classical in style and romantic... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
World Premieres and Classical Ballets
A fully produced concert of classical and contemporary ballet by the Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II (MBII) has graced each South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center season since 2011. The 17 dancers in this year’s program have come from Jap... more
Jan 19, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
New Dance from the Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company’s forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the more
Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM John Schneider A&E Feature