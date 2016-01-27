Pettit National Ice Center
Pettit Center Track Hosts Indoor Marathon This Weekend
Photo Courtesy Jason Gessner, Flickr CCRunners will be coming in from over 20 states to the Pettit National Ice Center January 29-31for the 8th annual Icebreaker IndoorMarathon. Festivities include a 5k race on Friday night,.. more
Jan 27, 2016 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukeean Achieves Olympic Dreams
Fifteen years ago, Sugar Todd dreamed of being an Olympic speed skater. Now 23, Todd’s childhood dream has come true. At this year’s Olympic Trials held at the Utah Olympic Oval, Todd qualified for the 2014 U.S. Speedskating Long Track Olym... more
Jan 15, 2014 5:41 PM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Why Not? (Another Tribute To Elvis)
There are very few artists who had managed to attain a mega-popularity in their lifetimes that made them mega-figures in popular culture. The fact that names like Houdini and Chaplin aren't universally well-known anymore says a lot about the fra.. more
Jun 29, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Buddy Guy w/ Jonny Lang
Any credible list of the greatest guitar players of the last 25 years would include nine people who were influenced by Buddy Guy and one man who is Buddy Guy. Many of the former, including Stevie Ray Vaughan and Eric Clapton, sought more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pettit National Ice Center’s Olympic Pride
The Pettit Center wasnamed for Jane Bradley Pettit, whose foundation provided the primary privatefunding for the construction and initial operation of the center. The $13million facility was built on the site once occupied by the outdoor Wi... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE