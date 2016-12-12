Pezzettino
Curse of the Man Who Sees UFOs
Justin Gaar admits to “a heavy dose ofskepticism” when he accepted a job editing footage purporting to show UFOactivity around Monterey, Calif. Hour after hour of footage, shot obsessively byChristo Roppolo, who turns out to.. more
Dec 12, 2016 10:33 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Allen Coté Reimagines The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’
With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Blaine Schultz Local Music
Mighty Clouds of Joy at Abundant Faith
TheMighty Clouds Of Joy, the Los Angeles-based pioneering traditional soul gospelmale vocal group who achieved unprecedented levels of general-audience successfor any such group outside the church and gospel radio circuit, return toMilwaukee o.. more
Sep 30, 2014 2:19 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Miracle Worker: Acacia Auditions
One of the single most inspiring figures in American history, Helen Keller is a figure so heroic that she was one of the first women to be mentioned by name in American History textbooks. The story of a blind and deaf woman who becomes an activi.. more
Jul 31, 2011 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
SALT
Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more
Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pezzettino
Milwaukee’s quirky, accordion-squeezing songwriter Pezzettino left the city for New York this summer, but she’s made good on her promise to return regularly. If there’s any musician who can be counted on to mark the holiday with flair,Ne more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Stream Pezzettino and LMNtylst's New Album, LubDub
Songwriter and accordionist Margaret Stutt, aka Pezzettino, may have moved to Brooklyn earlier this year, but she's kept her promise to maintain her Milwaukee ties. Next month she'll return home again for the release of her latest album LubDub, wh.. more
Aug 12, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cecelia Condit Retrospective @ Inova
“Death is the most interesting thing we do in life…” says Annie Lloyd at 90 years old in the film by the same name, Annie Lloyd (2010). Cecelia Condit generated the installation that shows the last vestiges to the aging process from a da.. more
Jul 7, 2010 3:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Armed with an upside-down accordion and a deft understanding of the power of social networking, in a few short years Pezzettino singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt charmed local media and emerged as one of the city’s most visible more
May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Invade Rome
Though they began the decade as one of the city’s most popular jam bands, Freshwater Collins, the guys in Invade Rome emerged last year with a new name, a new sound and a new record, Light Eyed and Villainous, a forceful collection of burly... more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pezzettino Takes Control
Maybe it was nature or maybe it was nurture. Either way, music must have been in the cards Because I Have No Control… ,Music Feature more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
The Julie B Well’s Well-Composed Rock
Julie B accepts the label of progressive rock for her new band, The Julie B Well-but not w The Julie B Well performs March 6 at the Miramar Theatre with Chapman Party of Five, Guzzl ,Local Music more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Feb. 19 - Feb. 25
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Lake Park Bistro)
Thebiggest local restaurant news of 2008 would have to be Adam Siegel’sJames Beard Award as Best Chef of the Midwest. Siegel is chef decuisine at Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro, as well as ,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sept. 11-Sept. 17
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pezzettino Gives Away Digital Covers Album
Milwaukee singer/songwriter/accordionist/busker Pezzettino compiled her Covers album from songs recorded by request, and it shows in the tracklist, which leans heavily toward the type of songs audiences shout out as jokes: Ol' Dirty Bastard's "Bro.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music