Phil Stepanski
Off-Book Players will Stage New York in West Allis
West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more
Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Muse in the Brumder
It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more
Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Than Hardboiled Detective Silliness?
Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest has firmly established itself as an American classic. The story follows the lives of a group of patients in a psychiatric ward run by the strict and domineering Nurse Ratched. The plot explores the themes of ... more
Jan 27, 2015 11:28 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater 1 Comments
Colin O’Brien
Back in the 1960s, John Fahey and Leo Kottke uncovered a new dimension for guitar with very old roots in the rich soil of American music. Milwaukee guitarist Colin O’Brien has long been immersed in many varieties of old-time music. On Insid... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Planned Parenthood Celebration w/ Chester French, Prophetic and DJ Madhatter
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrates 75 years of educating the state about responsible birth control and family planning this afternoon with a free concert in Washington Park. At the top of the bill is Chester French, a Massachusetts more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee