Milwaukee's Traveling Organist
Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Visiting Reggio’s Latest Film
GodreyReggio’s Koyaanisqatsi (1983) in amovie theater was an unforgettable experience, but I’ve never been fortunate tosee any of his following films on anything larger than my TV screen. Size hasprobably been an obstacle to full a.. more
Jun 10, 2014 12:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Sleek, Chilling 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman continues his bold debut season at Skylight Music Theatre with Hydrogen Jukebox, marking the theater’s first Philip Glass opera production. It runs through March 30 more
Mar 19, 2014 12:50 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
ACLU of Wisconsin’s Bill of Rights Celebration Will Honor Joel McNally and Preview 'Hydrogen Jukebox'
Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more
Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
A Howl from Philip Glass
Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more
Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Theater
Classical Happenings
Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more
Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music
Revolution and Freedom in the 55th Season
Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more
Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff
Two Centuries of Strings
Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more
Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM William Barnewitz Classical Music
Sagapool
Quebec instrumental band Sagapool would be well off pursuing a career in movie soundtracks. While their clarinet- and accordion-based music has roots in Eastern Europe, the branches form sparse sonic pictures suggesting the wintry landscape... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Few composers of “contemporary classical music,” much less opera, have found as large and welcome an audience as Philip Glass. The prolific composer and recording artist is honored for his 75th birthday with a triple-CD “best of” c more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Wearing a Mask In The Audience
The Alchemist Theatre has consistently held solidly entertaining Halloween shows for a number of years now. The past three years have featured dark tales from the late 19th centuryDracula, Jack The Ripper, Herman Mudgett. All shows have been mem.. more
Jul 8, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dinosaur Feathers w/ Faux Fir and The Fatty Acids
Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Dinosaur Feathers invites instant comparisons to Animal Collective, if only because both acts marry the same influences: Beach Boys-styled harmonies and sunny, tribal rhythms. Where Animal Collective more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kid Sister
It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single “Pro Nails” with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song’s promise, drawing more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alice in Wonderland
Tim Burton and Danny Elfman are almost as inseparable in the imagination as Batman and Robin. Most of Burton’s films have featured original scores by Elfman, whose music is integral to the mood of the pictures. Elfman will be audible through.. more
Feb 25, 2010 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Koyaanisqatsi
Godfrey Reggio’s film Koyaanisqatsi (1982), a virtually wordless montage of slow motion footage and time-lapse photography, was a visual indictment of modern society. Koyaanisqatsi’s juxtapositions implied that civilization was utterly out of sy.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Philip Glass, Dmitri Shostakovich Get Modern
When he emerged as part of New York's edgy "downtown scene" in the 1970s, Philip The Juniper Tree ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: An Appointed School Board? Get Serious.
The latest simplistic solution to the very, very serious problem of Milwaukee Public Schoo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Big Fun
Nothing about Milwaukee’s Big Fun sounds organic at first listen, from the band’s choppy, whirling beats to the omnipresent, blippy synths. Repeated listens, however, reveal that there’s a,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee