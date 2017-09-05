RSS

Philip Glass

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

 GodreyReggio’s Koyaanisqatsi (1983) in amovie theater was an unforgettable experience, but I’ve never been fortunate tosee any of his following films on anything larger than my TV screen. Size hasprobably been an obstacle to full a.. more

Jun 10, 2014 12:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

Artistic Director Viswa Subbaraman continues his bold debut season at Skylight Music Theatre with Hydrogen Jukebox, marking the theater’s first Philip Glass opera production. It runs through March 30 more

Mar 19, 2014 12:50 AM Classical Music

Next Wednesday, March 12, the Wisconsin Chapter ofthe American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) will hold its annual Bill of Rightscelebration.ACLU has been working hard on a number of projectsincluding, most prominently and recently, trying to str.. more

Mar 6, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

Hydrogen Jukebox begins with a repeated note, sounding over and over like a warning alarm in a nightmare, as a melody’s shadow passes beneath the poetry of Allen Ginsberg sung by a soloist. Its name derived from a line in Ginsberg’s “Howl x... more

Mar 6, 2014 12:47 AM Theater

Richard Hynson leads the Bel Canto Chorus and Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra in James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross and Morten Lauridsen’s Lux Aeterna at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 9, at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth S... more

Feb 26, 2014 1:08 AM Classical Music

Viswa Subbaraman (pronounced VISH-wah Soo-buh-RAH-mahn) begins his tenure as artistic director for the Skylight Music Theatre during the 2013-2014 season. The 36-year-old West Texas native recently moved to more

Jul 28, 2013 10:33 PM Off the Cuff

Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more

Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM Classical Music

Quebec instrumental band Sagapool would be well off pursuing a career in movie soundtracks. While their clarinet- and accordion-based music has roots in Eastern Europe, the branches form sparse sonic pictures suggesting the wintry landscape... more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Few composers of “contemporary classical music,” much less opera, have found as large and welcome an audience as Philip Glass. The prolific composer and recording artist is honored for his 75th birthday with a triple-CD “best of” c more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Alchemist Theatre has consistently held solidly entertaining Halloween shows for a number of years now. The past three years have featured dark tales from the late 19th centuryDracula, Jack The Ripper, Herman Mudgett. All shows have been mem.. more

Jul 8, 2011 8:24 PM Theater

Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Dinosaur Feathers invites instant comparisons to Animal Collective, if only because both acts marry the same influences: Beach Boys-styled harmonies and sunny, tribal rhythms. Where Animal Collective more

Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It took Chicago rapper Kid Sister more than two years to follow up her perky, 2007 Kanye West-assisted pedicure single “Pro Nails” with a full album, but her 2009 debut Ultraviolet largely lives up to that song’s promise, drawing more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tim Burton and Danny Elfman are almost as inseparable in the imagination as Batman and Robin. Most of Burton’s films have featured original scores by Elfman, whose music is integral to the mood of the pictures. Elfman will be audible through.. more

Feb 25, 2010 1:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

Godfrey Reggio’s film Koyaanisqatsi (1982), a virtually wordless montage of slow motion footage and time-lapse photography, was a visual indictment of modern society. Koyaanisqatsi’s juxtapositions implied that civilization was utterly out of sy.. more

Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

When he emerged as part of New York's edgy "downtown scene" in the 1970s, Philip The Juniper Tree ,Classical Music/Dance more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

The latest simplistic solution to the very, very serious problem of Milwaukee Public Schoo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Nothing about Milwaukee’s Big Fun sounds organic at first listen, from the band’s choppy, whirling beats to the omnipresent, blippy synths. Repeated listens, however, reveal that there’s a,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

