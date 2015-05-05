RSS

Philomusica String Quartet

Florentine Opera performs Donizetti’s Elixir of Love at the Marcus Center’s Uihlein Hall, and Philomusica Quartet concludes its season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more

May 5, 2015 8:42 PM Classical Music

For its final Symphony Sundays concert of the season, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer and musician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto ... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:46 PM Classical Music

Presenting a selection that spans more than two centuries of string quartet literature, Milwaukee’s Philomusica Quartet will take its audience on a tour full of musical humor, incandescence and elegance. Haydn’s charming and more

Jan 21, 2013 3:08 PM Classical Music

