the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a question we don't think to ask much: Why are so many concerts the same? In a recent piece for Uproxxx, Steven Hyden argues that mor.. more

Aug 24, 2017 8:02 PM On Music

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_stereofrontier.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Local Music

phish_6_web.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

A skeptic sees Phish for the first time at Alpine Valley to answer the nagging question, “Does Phish suck?” more

Aug 10, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

twim_socialdistortion.jpg.jpe

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Anyone can decide that they want to put together a production at the Marcus Center. All you need is a huge production with massive sets and costuming and probably quite a lot of money. It takes remarkable vision and ingenuity to decide to pe.. more

Jul 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

jordan.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Radio Milwaukee

One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more

Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM On Music

This summer there are a number of outdoor Shakespeare productions currently running in Wisconsin. In a summer featuring not one, but two different professional outdoor productions of Twelfth Night in the state, a touring production of The Taming.. more

Jun 22, 2011 3:55 PM Theater

The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more

Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Theater

Has the curse of the road been broken? The Brewers have managed to eke out three one-run wins in Florida and seem to have broken out of the slump they've had away from Miller Park.The lack of offense seems to have been solved and the defensive wo.. more

Jun 6, 2011 8:52 PM More Sports

Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more

May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Theater

blogimage14099.jpe

If you're tired of the cold, this warm and fuzzy two-DVD/two-CD box of Phish captured at Alpine Valley last summer will make you forget about winter. There are few crowd shots—don't look for yourself on camera if you were there—but watching... more

Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage13797.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11877.jpe

More than any of their post-Grateful Dead peers, Phish have emerged as the standard-bearers of the jam-rock scene, but over the years they’ve transcended and outgrown many of the stereotypes that once surrounded them. Guitarist Trey more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11871.jpe

More than any of their post-Grateful Dead peers, Phish have emerged as the standard-bearers of the jam-rock scene, but over the years they’ve transcended and outgrown many of the stereotypes that once surrounded them. Guitarist Trey more

Aug 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7010.jpe

Fresh off the heels of their first Bonnaroo performance, and still rolling on the steam from their Fenway Park debut, the unrivaled kings of the jam scene brought the first leg of their summer tour to a dramatic close with two nights of spe... more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage6961.jpe

It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more

Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6957.jpe

It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more

Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6925.jpe

Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2863.jpe

Headlines about Phish's reunion concerts this weekend in the Hamptons have been overshadowed in the last 24 hours by news about drug busts at the concert: Over $1.2 million in drugs were confiscated which is... a lot. There's an an.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

