This Week on The Disclaimer: Should More Bands Be Like Phish?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're digging into a question we don't think to ask much: Why are so many concerts the same? In a recent piece for Uproxxx, Steven Hyden argues that mor.. more
Aug 24, 2017 8:02 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stereo Frontier Fine Tune Their Jams on ‘From Here On Out’
The Milwaukee jam band Stereo Frontier looked to The Beatles as they spent two years recording their latest record. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:34 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Embracing the Chill Cult of Phish
A skeptic sees Phish for the first time at Alpine Valley to answer the nagging question, “Does Phish suck?” more
Aug 10, 2015 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 6-12
This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dasha Kelly Presents 'Crimson Summer' at the Marcus Center
Anyone can decide that they want to put together a production at the Marcus Center. All you need is a huge production with massive sets and costuming and probably quite a lot of money. It takes remarkable vision and ingenuity to decide to pe.. more
Jul 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jordan Lee is Radio Milwaukee's New Program Director
One of Radio Milwaukee’s most tenured DJs just got a promotion. Jordan Lee, who has served as 88.9’s morning drive-time host since 2008, has been appointed the station’s new program director, the station announced this afternoon. Lee had previous .. more
Jul 22, 2015 8:41 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Taming of the Shrew in Lapham Peak
This summer there are a number of outdoor Shakespeare productions currently running in Wisconsin. In a summer featuring not one, but two different professional outdoor productions of Twelfth Night in the state, a touring production of The Taming.. more
Jun 22, 2011 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Uprooted's Free Staged Reading at Ten Chimneys
The Alice Childress drama Trouble In Mind is a fascinating look at the nature of race relations on and offstage in the mid twentieth century. A group of theatre companies across the country will be performing a staged reading of the 1955 drama. .. more
Jun 8, 2011 5:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Three in a row on the road
Has the curse of the road been broken? The Brewers have managed to eke out three one-run wins in Florida and seem to have broken out of the slump they've had away from Miller Park.The lack of offense seems to have been solved and the defensive wo.. more
Jun 6, 2011 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
PODCAST: An Interview With Michael Cotey about Youngblood's APOLOGY pt. 3
Actor/Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey has been preparing for a performance as Dr. Faustus in youngblood’s production of An Apology.He brings the role to a former factory space at the Pritzlaff building. It’s kind of an interesting c.. more
May 26, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
If you're tired of the cold, this warm and fuzzy two-DVD/two-CD box of Phish captured at Alpine Valley last summer will make you forget about winter. There are few crowd shots—don't look for yourself on camera if you were there—but watching... more
Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Bucks vs. Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Toronto Raptors tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More than any of their post-Grateful Dead peers, Phish have emerged as the standard-bearers of the jam-rock scene, but over the years they’ve transcended and outgrown many of the stereotypes that once surrounded them. Guitarist Trey more
Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phish @ Alpine Valley June 20-21, 2009
Fresh off the heels of their first Bonnaroo performance, and still rolling on the steam from their Fenway Park debut, the unrivaled kings of the jam scene brought the first leg of their summer tour to a dramatic close with two nights of spe... more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jacob Schneider Concert Reviews 1 Comments
It’s fitting that Phish played one of their final performances in 2004 on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater in a deliberate nod to The Beatles, since over the previous decade the foursome really had become The Beatles of the jam-rock w... more
Jun 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 18 - June 24
Sugar Blue @ Jazz in the Park, 6:30 p.m. Attemptingto establish a nickname for himself as memorable as those of MuddyWaters and Blind Lemon, harmonica wiz James Whiting ado,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Did Phish Narc Out Their Phans?
Headlines about Phish's reunion concerts this weekend in the Hamptons have been overshadowed in the last 24 hours by news about drug busts at the concert: Over $1.2 million in drugs were confiscated which is... a lot. There's an an.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music