In 2003 David Ravel inherited the directorship of one of Milwaukee’s longest-running performing arts series, Alverno Presents. Earlier this year, the Roman Catholic women’s college announced that 2016-2016 will be the final season for a ser... more

May 24, 2016 2:57 PM Off the Cuff

Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel’s acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II. more

Apr 5, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

“Censored” is a most apropos word in the title of Phylis Ravel’s compelling, historical drama, Censored on Final Approach, which questions the possible censorship of sabotage of Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) planes during World W... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:45 PM Theater

Phylis Ravel’s death from cancer on Nov. 6 at Mequon’s Horizon Hospice marks an irreplaceable loss. Almost single-handedly she created the Marquette University Theatre Department, gathering the current faculty more

Nov 12, 2012 2:37 PM Theater

Shook UpMy World ,Local Music more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

The Marquette University Theatre Department opens its season with a production of Phylis Ravel’s Censored On Final Approach. It may be a bit long (the show is some 2.5 hours long,) but Ravel puts together a very compelling drama here. Playwrigh.. more

